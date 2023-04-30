Heart attack survivor competes in St. Anthony's triathlon after hospital saved her life

St. Pete native Lara Warn is a healthy, athletic woman in her 40s, which is why she never anticipated being treated for a heart attack just six months ago.



"On October 24, I went to a regular workout. I got a weird pinch in my chest, nothing crazy, felt like a little bit of heartburn," Lara explained. "Long story very short, it turned out to be a widow maker heart attack which has a 12% survival rate."



Thanks to the care at St. Anthony's, her heart and ability to compete in the hospital's 40th annual triathlon were strong when she asked her PA if she could start training.

READ: Crisis Center of Tampa Bay opens second location in underserved communities

"We got my meds stabilized and got my heart to a point where it was comfortable," Lara added. "When I asked her If I could start training for the triathlon, her exact words were, 'Things look pretty good. Let it rip.'

Runners and supporters prepare for St. Anthony's 40th annual triathlon





And so, she did. With her best friends by her side and a healthy heart-she ran and biked in her first triathlon sponsored by the hospital, which saved her life.

MORE: St. Pete community leaders reflect on first two years of CALL program



"I'm just happy to be here and take part and meet so many cool people," Lara said before she took off.

Her final message to everyone; when it comes to your body, always trust your instinct.





