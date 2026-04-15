Construction hits full steam on West Riverwalk expansion

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The West River BUILD Project is adding two miles of new riverwalk along the west side of the Hillsborough River, and as construction continues, Mayor Jane Castor highlighted the hard work that has gone into the project.

West Riverwalk Construction Update

What we know:

Work is underway on multiple segments of the West River BUILD Project — also known as the West Riverwalk.

The project is set to add two miles of new walkways along the west side of the Hillsborough River. As well as three miles of major roadway safety improvements on Platt Street, Rome Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

Upgrades from the project include fresh pavement, bicycle lanes, more lighting and more.

Mayor Jane Castor emphasized the importance of the expansion, and how the roads will connect East Tampa to West Tampa during a press conference.

Castor said the future of the east side of Tampa is the west side's layout, stating the way the neighborhoods connect and flow is what east Tampa should be.

"That’s the way our city should be, and that’s how it will be in the future," Castor said.

Once completed, the path will create a continuous 12.2-mile urban path through several neighborhoods.

Construction companies are currently working on the following:

Constructing new West Riverwalk segments

Building more resilient shorelines, including living sea walls

Constructing a new trail near Ridgewood Park

Beginning work on Platt Street from Rome Avenue to Willow Avenue

Creating new pedestrian underpass bridges

"As with most major rivers, the Hillsborough River is as central to Tampa now as it was when the city was formed," said Mayor Jane Castor. "But while before it was used mainly for shipping and transport, now it serves as a community gathering spot that radiates life and energy. The Riverwalk made this evolution possible, and we cannot wait to complete the missing piece in West Tampa."

City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin, emphasized the Riverwalk's proven ability to draw a crowd.

"It’s definitely an example of ‘if you build it, they will come,’" he said.

Project Funding

The project is supported by a $24 million federal BUILD grant and $10 million from the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency.

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Kathy Castor also announced $250,000 in additional federal funding for the project.

What we don't know:

The grand opening of the Riverwalk expansion is unclear, but construction is expected to wrap up in the Spring of 2027.