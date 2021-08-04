Work, play, live: Westshore Marina District taking shape in South Tampa

During a time when there is a lot of growth taking place in the Bay Area, another developmental project is underway – a place highlighting Tampa Bay itself.

Just south of Gandy Boulevard, a portion of area along the bay was once industrial but is now being redeveloped into a residential-retail area: the Westshore Marina District a 52-acre project. The company behind it, BTI Partners, said the vision was for it to be a place to work, play and live.

"About 2014, our owner…drove across Florida looking for properties, came across the district, purchased it and had a vision to create a lifestyle here with condos, apartments and a town center," explained Scott Andersen, vice president of west coast operations. "Here we are, 2021 and the vision is a reality."

There will be three luxury condo towers once completed that will occupy eight acres of land. It's a hefty price to own one though. A penthouse will go for $3.5 million. There will also be private elevators, an elevated pool, social room and spa. The first tower is nearing completion for the first phase of the project with most of its units already sold. In addition, there are townhomes to purchase and apartments to rent.

Rendering, courtesy United Landmark Associates

"Three towers is our future. It’s all here. We are on the water," Andersen described. "You can walk out your front door and you are on the water."

The views itself are spectacular from the buildings – not just the sparkling waters of Tampa Bay.

"There’s great city views at night," Andersen promised. "The Tampa night is lit up. The Selmon Expressway is lit up. You get the best of both."

Rendering provided by BTI Partners

However, it's not just a place to reside. There will be restaurants, bars and retail shops too in what is called the Marina Landings Town Center.

Right now, the local chain Cru Cellars is open, along with Sand Surf Co., a boutique. Soon, a spa along with a coffee and juice bar will open.

Cru Cellars in Westshore Marina District

Britney Mroczkowsk, vice president of retail development, told FOX 13 the company tried to focus on local brands, but national companies will also move in. Buzzed Bull Creamery will open its first Florida location here.

"It’s home, retail, restaurants, everything you can use on a daily or weekly basis," she explained, "not only for the Westshore Marina District but all of South Tampa and Tampa Bay."

The complete vision of the Westshore Marina District is comparable to Hyde Park Village, where there is mixed housing and options to dine and shop. However, this area revolves around boat access.

Small-scale model showing the residential boat slip for the Westshore Marina District

There will be a 150-foot boat slip for residents to purchase. Andersen said it won't be rented or leased out to anyone besides those living in the marina district.

There will be a ten boat slips for visitors, which will connect to a future waterfront restaurant.

The goal is to complete phase one of the Westshore Marina District by summer 2022. Overall, if all goes according to plan, it will take four to five years to reach and finish phase three. By then, all three towers will stand tall above Tampa Bay.