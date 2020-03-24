WestShore Plaza is latest shopping center to close in Tampa Bay

article

On Monday night, WestShore Plaza announced it will close until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We’ll be temporarily closed until further notice and will post updates to our social media pages," according to a statement posted on Facebook. "WestShore Plaza brings people together, and we will continue to do so once we are past this current situation."

Last week, the International Plaza announced it will close from March 20 to 29, "or later if required by the state or local government. Tenants with exterior entrances, may stay open at their discretion, and to the extent permitted by law, please check directly with these stores and restaurants for details."

All Westfield malls in Tampa Bay announced they will close the four shopping centers in the area. According to a statement posted last week, Westfield Brandon, Westfield Citrus Park, Westfield Countryside, and Westfield Siesta Key will stay closed until further notice.

Simon Property Group also announced it will close its malls and retail properties because of the coronavirus outbreak. This includes: Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg, Tampa Premium Outlets and Ellenton Premium Outlets.

