Westfield malls in Tampa Bay are closing 'until further notice' because of COVID-19

Several malls are announcing closures across the U.S., including Tampa Bay. The most recent closure was announced by the owner of Westfield malls, which operates four shopping centers in the Bay Area region.

Around midnight Thursday, the following locations will be closed to the public until further notice to halt the spread of COVID-19: Westfield Brandon, Westfield Citrus Park, Westfield Countryside, and Westfield Siesta Key.

Each mall posted the following message:

"After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily close the majority of our shopping center operations under further notice to the fight against this pandemic. We are doing everything we can to ensure essential retailers will remain open to support you."

Simon Property Group recently announced it will close down all malls and retail properties because of the coronavirus outbreak. This includes: Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg, Tampa Premium Outlets and Ellenton Premium Outlets.

The mall closures come after several stores, like Foot Locker, Macy's, Nike and Nordstrom, said they will have their own temporary store closures.

