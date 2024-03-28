WestShore Plaza shooting: 2 teens accused of opening fire during drug deal in parking lot

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of WestShore Plaza on Wednesday that injured one person.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Tarivus Clemons, 16, and Armontae Wilson,16, went to the mall’s parking garage around 2:40 p.m. to meet with the victim.

Police say the pair approached the passenger side of the car, where the victim was sitting, and tried to rob him of marijuana.

As the driver of the vehicle began to drive away, police say Clemons and Wilson both fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking the passenger twice.

The victims drove away and called 911 from a nearby home.

Exterior of WestShore Plaza sign.

Police went to the residence and found the passenger who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured in the shooting.

Detectives say they found both Clemons and Wilson at their respective homes and arrested them on Wednesday night.

According to TPD, both guns used in the incident were recovered by investigators.

"Juveniles who use a gun and commit a crime will face adult consequences and are mistaken if they believe they will not be held accountable," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "I am thankful that the swift actions of our officers led to the arrest of these individuals and the recovery of the firearms involved before another member of our community could be injured."

Booking photos of Tarivus Clemons and Armontae Wilson courtesy of TPD.

Clemons was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, shooting into a vehicle, and minor in possession of a firearm.

Wilson was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, shooting into a vehicle, and violation of probation.

The shooting is still under investigation and detectives are working to figure out where the teens got the guns.

