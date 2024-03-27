Shooting at WestShore Plaza, police searching for suspect

Shots were fired outside WestShore Plaza on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tampa police.

Investigators say they received calls reporting the shooting just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they did not find a victim, according to the police department.

Officials say a person showed up at another location (that was not a hospital) with a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Authorities say all parties involved in the shooting know each other and the suspect has not been found.

