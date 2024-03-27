Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at WestShore Plaza, police searching for suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  March 27, 2024 4:14pm EDT
Tampa
Tampa police are investigating an afternoon shooting outside WestShore Plaza.

TAMPA, Fla. - Shots were fired outside WestShore Plaza on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tampa police.

Investigators say they received calls reporting the shooting just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they did not find a victim, according to the police department.

Officials say a person showed up at another location (that was not a hospital) with a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. 

Authorities say all parties involved in the shooting know each other and the suspect has not been found.

