Wet road blamed in I-275 truck crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A beer truck crash bottled up traffic along Interstate 275 Monday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near the exit to MLK Boulevard in Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was headed south when the driver lost control on the wet pavement.
The truck jackknifed and hit the guardrail before coming to rest.
The two people in the cab were not hurt.
No suds were spilled; troopers say the truck’s trailer was empty.