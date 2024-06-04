What does Tampa look like from space? International Space Station releases snapshot
article
TAMPA, Fla. - The International Space Station released crystal clear images of Tampa from over 250 miles above Earth.
The space station orbited 261 miles above our planet as it snapped some amazing pictures of the Sunshine State and Tampa Bay in particular.
According to the ISS gallery, the pictures were taken on May 27 with a Nikon Z9 on a 50-500mm lens.