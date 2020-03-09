What does travel insurance cover?

Many people are asking if their travel insurance policies will cover them if they have to cancel of change their plans because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Travel insurance providers and agencies say 'the fear of traveling' is not generally covered by policies. But in most cases, travelers can be refunded if a travel advisory is issued after a booking.

AAA travel expert Mark Jenkins says it may depend on when you booked, and what type of insurance you bought.

“There are so many variables out there and so many unanswered questions," Jenkins said. "There is a lot of grey area. A lot of this depends on when you purchased your travel insurance, where you are going, what type of policy you have. We are encouraging people to contact their travel and insurance providers or agent.”

Jenkins further explained, “There is something called ‘cancel for any reason,’ that could potentially cover you depending on who the provider is. Many people do not get this because it is very expensive. Travel insurance policies can vary across the board; there are so many coverage types.”

Travel insurance policies are mostly used for medical reasons, but even then, you may find yourself paying out-of-pocket for some fees.

“If you travel overseas and you happened to break your leg or get sick and go to the hospital, a lot of those fees will come out of your pocket because your medical coverage here in the United States doesn’t really cover you outside of the U.S.,” Jenkins added.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information please visit: https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/03/06/812650868/coronavirus-travel-tips-to-fly-or-not-to-fly-what-happens-if-you-cancel