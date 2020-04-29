What is allowed to open under phase one of the governor's plan to reopen Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has outlined the initial part of his plan to reopen Florida from the coronavirus lockdowns. The first phase will start Monday, May 4, allowing limited reopening of stores and restaurants everywhere except the hardest-hit counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

Here's what is allowed as Florida reopens:

- Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with 6-foot spacing between tables and indoor seating is limited to 25-percent capacity

- Retail stores can operate at 25-percent of indoor capacity

- Elective surgeries can resume

- No changes to closures for bars, nightclubs, gyms, theaters, and personal services like salons and hairdressers

- Schools remain distance-learning only

- Visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited

- Pharmacists in Florida will now be allowed to administer COVID-19 tests

- Local governments will be allowed to have more restrictive policies than the state

Phase one also includes guidance to avoid socializing in groups of more than 10, while face coverings are recommended in all face-to-face interactions.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside of the home.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

