What to know about Uber and Lyft during Gasparilla

While Tampa is preparing for a pirate invasion, many revelers are figuring out how to get to and from the Gasparilla parade safely.

Ride-sharing service Uber released a map to help riders navigate the road closures and traffic when ordering a ride.

From 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, riders will not be able to request a ride if they are located in the shaded areas show on the map.

Uber says the app will tell riders where to walk based on their location.

As for Lyft, Captain Morgan is pledging $20,000 towards rides. Only users 21 and up can use the promo code "captainmorgan20" on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to get a $20 credit toward their ride fare within 5 miles of downtown Tampa.