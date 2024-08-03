What’s closed, canceled due to Tropical Depression Four

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Several events have been canceled and organizations have announced closures as Tropical Depression Four is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District will close all District-managed campgrounds and properties, which include trails and day-use areas in its 16-county region, beginning Saturday at 11 a.m.

SWFMD is also canceling all existing camping reservations through Tuesday, August 6.

Click here to learn more about the temporary SWFMD closures.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team has also canceled the national tournament that was supposed to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center.

Humphris Park at the South Jetty will also close at 10 p.m. Friday, and the city of Venice will keep it closed through the weekend. This will allow officials to secure the park's benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles ahead of the storm. The park and Jetty walkway will reopen when conditions improve.

