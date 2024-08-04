Tropical Storm Debby: Busch Gardens closes ahead of storm

A Tampa theme park will be closed on Sunday as Tropical Storm Debby skirts the state of Florida before making landfall in the Big Bend area.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Sunday due to inclement weather from the storm.

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening as it moves through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become at least a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall.

The Bay Area will experience heavy rains and wind gusts throughout the day on Sunday. A tornado warning was also issued Sunday morning for a portion of Hardee, DeSoto and Manatee Counties, but it has since been lifted.

The theme park says it plans to reopen on Monday at 10 a.m.

