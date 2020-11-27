Whole Foods warns customers of turkey 'quality' issue on Thanksgiving morning

article

A number of Whole Foods customers across the South reportedly woke up to a concerning email on Thanksgiving morning, warning them that the turkeys they planned to consume “did not meet [Whole Foods’] high expectation for quality.”

Even more puzzling, the email itself did not appear to explain why the turkeys did not meet Whole Foods’ standards but only stressed that there were “no known safety issue or health risk associated with any of these products.”

The notice was reportedly sent to Whole Foods customers who purchased their turkeys through Amazon. In the days leading up to the email, several Twitter users had also complained of a “rotten” smell upon opening up their Whole Foods turkeys.

A representative for Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. Whole Foods did acknowledge the email on Twitter, responding to a thread that contained at least one complaint of the turkey smelling "off." Whole Foods saod the turkeys were still "safe to eat" despite the quality issue.

The affected turkeys only amounted to “a small number,” per a copy of the email shared to Twitter. Whole Foods had also offered the inconvenienced customers a $50 credit to their Amazon accounts.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are grateful to be a part of your holiday feasting.”

News of Whole Foods’ turkey troubles comes only weeks after Whole Foods and Progressive Insurance teamed up to offer a “Turkey Protection Plan” for customers who experience a “cooking fail” on Thanksgiving.

