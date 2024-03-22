Why are more people moving to Polk County than any county in the country?

Polk County is known as the fastest growing county in the state, but more people are moving there than any other county in America.

In Polk County, subdivisions are springing up left and right to keep up with the growing population.

New census data shows more people moved to the county in 2023 than any other county in the country.

"The last year we've seen a lot of growth. The roads are more 'trafficky'. There are a lot more cars out there."

Construction crews work in Polk County.

Brian Stephens works for eXp Realty and has been a real estate agent for nearly 30 years.

He says property taxes in Polk County are generally less expensive, and more people are moving to Lakeland from all over the country because it's an attractive market.

"I think Lakeland is a well-run city. It's clean. There are a lot of opportunities here. We've got Florida Southern College, Poly Tech, so a lot of college opportunities too. That's a reason why people move here also."

File: Munn Park

Nearly 30,000 people moved to the county last year which has cheaper housing prices compared to Tampa or Orlando.

In the greater Tampa area, for example, the average sale price for a home is nearly $436,000, while in Lakeland, it's $345,000.

Stephens says his clients have also been interested in cities like Auburndale, Winter Haven, or Lake Alfred looking to get more house for their money.

The cost of living in Polk County is currently less than in Tampa or Orlando.

He's excited for the potential that comes with all the added growth.

"I love seeing the new restaurants come in and I love the city beautifying even more. I love all the opportunities it brings in and the diverse group of people. I think it's awesome. I love the growth," said Stephens.

