Wild Florida's albino alligator babies soak in first bath

It was bath time -- for the first time -- for four tiny albino alligator hatchlings that were recently welcomed to the world at a Florida park.

The baby alligators hatched on August 11 at Wild Florida to parents Snowflake and Blizzard, the park said. In June 2019, the park announced the two albino parents produced the world's first albino alligator eggs.

Now, Wild Florida says it became the first attraction in the world to successfully hatch the baby gators.

Wild Florida staff collected 26 eggs from Snowflake and Blizzard in late May before placing them in an incubator. Then, 81 days later, four eggs successfully hatched.

Wild Florida shared video of the baby gators enjoying their first bath.

"Our 4 wintery hatchlings got their first bath," the park wrote on its Facebook page. "We’re slowly acclimating them to warm water and food is next!"