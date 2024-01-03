Will Wander Franco remain in jail? Judge in Dominican Republic to decide fate of Ray’s shortstop

article

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is expected to appear before a judge in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Franco was arrested on Monday and is in jail in the Dominican Republic after he missed a meeting with law enforcement last week. He reportedly ignored a summons to show up and answer questions from prosecutors after hiring new attorneys.

ESPN reported that police visited two homes in Franco’s hometown in Baní, but he was not located at those properties. According to the report, he was arrested as a result of his failure to appear with the prosecutor.

"He doesn’t have to answer questions, but when he was given that summons to appear, it was equivalent to him ignoring the court, and not showing up to a court hearing," stated attorney Anthony Rickman who is not associated with this case.

Reports say prosecutors will be asking a judge on Wednesday to keep Franco locked up during the legal process, claiming he is a flight risk. Rickman says the judge could grant it.

"It also wouldn’t surprise me if the reason the government is holding him now on this failure to appear is because they’re anticipating charging him with unlawful sexual conduct," said Rickman. "This may be the first shoe to drop against Wander Franco."

READ: Rays place Wander Franco on the Restricted List amid allegations of improper relationship with minor

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season.​​ He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021, but a team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.

Franco's last game was on Aug. 12. He was placed on leave under MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players' association.

"This is an individual who the Rays invested a lot into, and they don’t usually do. Somebody that our community got behind. He was the future of our organization here in Tampa," Rickman said. "And now to see it all unravel specifically this week, where he’s now under arrest , it’s shocking to see how he’s fallen so far from grace."

The Rays expressed support for the MLB investigation but have not commented on the matter since.

PREVIOUS: Rays’ Wander Franco on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with minor

"We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave," the Rays said at the time. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

A judge in the Dominican Republic will decide Wednesday if Franco stays in jail during the investigation.