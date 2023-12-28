Rays’ Wander Franco fails to appear at prosecutors' office in Dominican Republic after summons issued: Report

article

Prosecutors in The Dominican Republic said Tampa Bay Rays short-stop Wander Franco failed to appear at their office Thursday morning after they issued an official summons requesting to speak with him. This comes after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriate relationships with minors.

It comes amid reports that he has fired his Dominican Republic attorneys.

According to ESPN, authorities in the Dominican Republic, where Franco is from, are now looking into allegations involving at least three underage girls. Video from Thursday shows prosecutors outside their office waiting for Franco telling local media he was scheduled to meet with them at 11 a.m., but never showed.

The summons comes two days after authorities went looking for Franco, visiting his mother’s home in Bani as well as his home in Villa Real about two and a half hours east.

According to local news reports, they also spoke to his uncles, but so far have been unable to locate him.

"The fact that he's not showing up for a court summons. It is not a good look for Wander Franco, but at the end of the day, him not showing up to answer questions, him not providing testimony against himself, invoking his right to remain silent is lawful and potentially maybe his best legal interest to do so at this point in time," criminal defense attorney Anthony Rickman said.

The allegations against Franco first came to light on social media on August 13. The MLB has since placed him on administrative leave under the MLB and players union’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"We support Major League Baseball's decision to place Wander Franco on administrative leave," The Tampa Bay Rays said in a statement issued at the time he was placed on leave. "Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to maintaining high standards of integrity both on and off the field."

As Rickman explained the summons to appear is voluntary, unlike a subpoena in the U.S. where a judge can issue an arrest warrant for failing to appear.

"He has the right to remain silent at this point in time. The invocation of those rights really shouldn't be looked at as a matter of is he guilty or not? Really, it's his right to not proceed in this manner," Rickman said.

FOX 13 made attempts to get in touch with Franco's U.S. based attorney for comment and are still waiting to hear back.

Rickman said if prosecutors feel they have enough evidence to charge him, the next step would be to issue an arrest warrant.