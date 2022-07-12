Wimauma girl returning home after crash in Mexico kills parents, grandparents

article

A 12-year-old girl from Wimauma is heading home after she was seriously injured in a crash in Mexico that killed four family members.

Tuesday afternoon, Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia will be arriving in Tampa on a flight by Jet ICU, a locally-owned air ambulance company.

Last month, the 12-year-old was vacationing with her family in Leon, Mexico. According to Jet ICU, a charter bus reportedly hit the family's pickup truck head-on. Her parents and grandparents were killed. Jasmin was the sole survivor.

Scene of crash in Mexico, provided by BYPV De San Luis

She had severe injuries and remained in a hospital following the crash.

"She suffered severe injuries throughout her body from the head down," said Cindy Garcia, Jasmin’s aunt.

Jasmin is the youngest of five siblings. Her brothers say they’ve traveled back and forth to Mexico to look after her as well as make arrangements to bury their grandparents in Mexico and bring the bodies of their parents back to Florida.

After Jasmin returns to the Bay Area, she will be taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further care.