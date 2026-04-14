Wimauma man arrested for attempted murder after firing at 4 people fishing on lake: HCSO

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The Brief A Wimauma is facing four counts of attempted murder after deputies said gunfire interrupted a night of fishing. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Leo Palacios, 60, fired several shots at four men in a boat after yelling at them from his home on Lake Wimauma. Investigators said one of the victims recognized Palacios, but it is unclear how they knew each other.



A peaceful evening fishing on Lake Wimauma turned into chaos after deputies said a man opened fire on the four anglers.

What we know:

Deputies went to the 5500 block of State Road 674 shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday to investigate the reported shooting.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the four victims were on a boat fishing on Lake Wimauma when Leo Palacios, 60, began yelling at them from his home.

Palacios, then went inside his house, grabbed a gun and fired at the victims several times, according to investigators.

One of the victims said he recognized Palacios and deputies found him at his house and arrested him.

Palacios was charged with:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Aggravated battery deadly weapon firearm - Discharge

Attempted murder in the second-degree firearm - Discharge

Discharge firearm in public or on residential property

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Palacios started shooting at the men.

What they're saying:

"What should have been a peaceful evening on the water turned into a very dangerous situation because of one man's actions. Violence is never the answer, and we are fortunate no one was injured," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our priority is keeping our community safe, and we will continue to take immediate action against those who put others' lives at risk."

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation.