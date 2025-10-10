Wimauma man turns acquaintance in after deadly shooting in Bradenton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News!

The Brief A woman was found dead in a home in Bradenton early Friday morning. A Wimauma man said he drove an acquaintance to the victim's home, who is now in custody. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Crystal Pena.



The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning in Bradenton.

The backstory:

Around 2:30 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office about a shooting incident.

A man told them that his acquaintance, Cesar Cortes, 28, had asked for a ride to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Bradenton.

While Cortes was inside the home, the man told detectives he heard multiple gunshots and then saw Cortes running from the home.

The men returned to their homes in Wimauma.

About an hour later, the witness contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to report the incident.



When deputies arrived at the scene in Bradenton, they found 36-year-old Crystal Pena dead.

What's next:

Cortes was located and taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 a.m.

He has been charged with murder.

