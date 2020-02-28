Wimauma school gets interactive learning space thanks to donation from teacher's alma mater

Tennith Scott has always believed that students should be learning by exploring their environment. Thanks to a new interactive learning space, her third-grade class at Reddick Elementary in Wimauma is learning with their hands.

“All too often, we are doing the best that we can with the books and the curriculum that we have, but it’s not enough for our children. They need to interact with the world around them,” Ms. Scott explained.

A year ago, she got word that she was awarded an in-kind donation from her alma mater, Walden University, as part of the university’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

The university collaborated with 15 alumni across the United States to create Acts for Good. The program is focused on helping local schools and students.

Friday, the result of that grant was unveiled. A new interactive learning and play space opened to the students, featuring books, painting, a garden, and much more.

“They can be creative. They can use their imagination when they’re learning about their curriculum -- whether that’s math, science, social studies -- or they can just have a space that is theirs to call their own,” continued Ms. Scott.

The new space was a big hit with the kids. Franky Maladanado said he loves it.

“We do gardening. We plant and we read books to everybody, we do a lot of fun things.”

Ms. Scott says she is already dreaming bigger, hoping this program is expanded to other schools across the nation.