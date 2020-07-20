Winn-Dixie changes course on masks; calls on state, federal governments to adopt consistent rules

article

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie has reversed course on its previous decision not to require masks to be worn inside its stores.

The company announced Monday that all customers and staff will be required to wear face coverings, with exceptions for those with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from doing so.

In a statement posted on Southeastern Grocers' website, representative Joe Caldwell explained the policy reversal.

"Our decisions have always been shaped by listening to our people and our communities. As we have navigated through the complexities and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us,"

Caldwell's statement said the majority of Winn-Dixie stores fall within areas where local or state governments already require masks to be worn in public, so Southeastern Grocers' new policy will not impact daily operations at most locations.

PREVIOUS: Winn-Dixie not requiring face masks in effort to avoid ‘undue friction’

Advertisement

"...given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease," the statement said.

"Our communities count on us, and we are counting on our customers to show kindness as we go through these challenging times together. We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally-elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates," Caldwell's statement said.