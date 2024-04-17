Winter Haven clinic evacuated twice, caller left voicemail threatening to 'blow the building up'

Staff and patients at Gessler Clinic in Winter Haven were evacuated for a little more than two hours on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Winter Haven Police Department says firefighters responded to the clinic located at 635 1st St N just after 12 p.m.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

According to police, crews from the Winter Haven Fire Department received reports of smoke and haze inside the building. Authorities say the building was evacuated and firefighters searched the entire campus, but did not find smoke or haze anywhere inside.

As patients and staff were being allowed to return, a voicemail that was left on a phone in the administration area was discovered. The caller threatened to blow the building up, according to law enforcement.

The building was immediately evacuated again and Winter Haven Police say they arrived at the scene to conduct a sweep of the building.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

According to police, a Bomb Detection K-9 from the Polk County Sheriff's Office searched the building, but found nothing suspicious. Officers say the building was turned back over to Gessler Clinic Staff around 2:15 p.m.

Winter Haven detectives are currently investigating the origin of the call, according to the police department.

