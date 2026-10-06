Winter Haven community mourns high school student killed in bus crash: 'An amazing young lady'

The Brief Classmates, teachers and school leaders are remembering 10th-grade student Adinaluz Prieto Oyola following Monday's deadly school bus crash in Winter Haven. Video from the scene captured four students trying to rescue Prieto Oyola from the wrecked bus, with one comforting her during the effort. Community members are gathering support for the teenager's family through Polk Sheriff's Charities as friends grieve the loss.



A Winter Haven High School student who was killed in Monday’s school bus crash is being remembered by friends, teachers and classmates as a kind and well-loved teenager with a bright future ahead of her.

Winter Haven deadly school bus crash

What we know:

Adinaluz Prieto Oyola, a 10th-grade student, died after a school bus carrying her and 36 other students was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven.

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Prieto Oyola was a 10th-grade student at Winter Haven High School. She previously attended Lake Alfred Polytech Academy, according to Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid.

Heid described Prieto Oyola as "an amazing young lady," saying teachers loved her and that she was well-liked by her friends.

The day after the crash was supposed to be an exciting one for Prieto Oyola. Heid said Monday was scheduled to be her first day of cheerleading practice.

Winter Haven High School community mourns

What they're saying:

Valeria Garcia, who previously attended school with Prieto Oyola, said she was devastated by the news of her friend's death.

"If you would have met her, you would fall in love with her," Garcia said. "Her funny personality, her always being there, even if you're having the worst day."

Garcia said Prieto Oyola had a personality that made people feel welcome and supported.

Students attempt bus rescue

Dig deeper:

Following the crash, several students rushed to help Prieto Oyola.

Video from the scene captured four students trying to rescue her from the school bus. One young man could be heard telling her, "Don’t worry, I won’t leave you."

Prieto Oyola ultimately died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Her death has left classmates, teachers and friends mourning a teenager they described as someone who was deeply loved by those around her.

Funeral support and community grieving

What's next:

Prieto Oyola's family and friends are now preparing to say goodbye as the Winter Haven community continues to grieve her death.

Donations to help the families with funeral expenses can be made through Polk Sheriff's Charities.

Crash cause investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released final investigative conclusions regarding why the initial vehicle crossed the center line to trigger the multi-vehicle crash.