Bus driver hailed hero after fatal Polk County bus crash that killed 2, including high school student

The Brief A Polk County school bus carrying 39 people crashed head-on into a Jeep after being struck by a car on a busy road on Monday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Two people, including a high school cheerleader and the Jeep driver, were killed, while 35 others were taken to hospitals. Investigators said the driver who drifted over the center line was cooperating, and no criminal charges are currently expected.



A Polk County school bus driver is being hailed a hero following a head-on crash involving a Polk County school bus, a car and a Jeep left two people dead and dozens hospitalized on Monday morning.

Polk County school bus crash

What we know:

A Polk County school bus carrying 37 students, a driver and her 9-year-old child was hit after a white Chevy Malibu crossed the double yellow line, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the impact tore off a tire and forced the bus into oncoming traffic, where it struck a Jeep head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, 26-year-old Deshawn Smith, died at the scene. Adinaluz Prieto Oyola, a 10th-grade student at Winter Haven High School who was on the bus, also lost her life.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not yet know why the driver of the Malibu drifted over the center line into oncoming traffic. Blood draw results are still pending, but investigators said they did not see signs of impairment.

Bus driver praised for heroics

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd said bus driver Jessica Dye, 34, was pinned in the vehicle but pulled herself out to immediately help the children on board. Polk County Superintendent Fred Heid called Dye a hero for maintaining her composure and keeping focus on the students throughout the traumatic event.

Heid also highlighted students and good Samaritans who rushed to help. Video captured four students trying to rescue Prieto Oyola from the bus, with one young man telling her, "Don't worry, I won't leave you."

Investigation into fatal wreck

What's next:

Investigators said the 23-year-old driver of the Malibu, Maria Jimenez, cooperated fully with investigators and provided her phone and a voluntary blood sample. Sheriff Judd said Jimenez will likely face traffic citations for crossing the center line, but no criminal charges are expected unless new evidence emerges.

Three students remain hospitalized but are expected to recover. Donations to assist the families with funeral expenses can be made through Polk Sheriff's Charities.