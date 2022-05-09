Winter Haven man arrested for fatally shooting victim at apartment, police say

article

A Winter Haven man was arrested for murder after clamming self-defense, but witnesses said he chased after the shooting victim, according to police.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Abbey Lane Apartments around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they said a victim was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Winter Haven Health where he passed away.

Officers said they made contact with 28-year-old Christopher Edward Hill, Jr., who said he "was in fear after he was in an altercation with another male at his former girlfriend's apartment."

According to Hill, he was at the apartment complex to pick up his children, whom he shares with the woman, officers said. However, according to the police department, witnesses told investigators they saw Hill running after the victim while firing a handgun.

READ: Sheriff: 'Violent... dangerous... bad man' arrested for murder in Polk campground

Hill was arrested for first-degree murder.

Advertisement

Due to Marsy's Law, Winter Haven police did not publicly identify the victim.