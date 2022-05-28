Winter Haven man disappears following family dispute

article

Police in Winter Haven continue to search for Jose Orlando Morales Soto, 36, who was last seen on May 20 at his home on Cambridge Drive.

According to detectives, Soto got into a dispute with his family and left the residence around 11 a.m.

Police say Soto drove away in a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with Fl tag IL39EG.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Soto’s phone pinged in Osceola County on May 20, but it went off later in the day.

His family and authorities are concerned for his well-being due to statements he made when he left the residence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Wile at 863-662-0392 or 863-401-2256.