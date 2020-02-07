Winter Haven police search for man who exposed himself to girl at bus stop

Winter Haven Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl while she waited for her bus.

Investigators say it happened Thursday, Feb. 6 around 8 a.m. in the area of Avenue C NE and Kiwanis Park.

According to the young girl, she was waiting for the bus by herself when a thin, dark-skinned black male, in his late 30s to mid-40s, drove up and stopped next to the bus stop.

She said he opened the driver's side door and removed a towel from his lap and exposed himself.

He then told the girl he would be back and then drove east on Avenue C NE. The girl ran back to her house.

Police said his vehicle was an older model, mid-sized sports utility-style vehicle with faded dark blue paint.

Anyone who might have seen a vehicle matching that description in the area, or can possibly help identify the subject, is asked to call Detective Rod Esteve at 863-401-2256.