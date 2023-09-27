Winter Haven shooting victim asked suspect to ‘drink and chill’ before gunfire erupted: Police

article

A Winter Haven man has been arrested after police say he shot a man six times outside his apartment.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, 26-year-old Ki'Jana Devane Thomas called 911 on Monday and said he just shot someone.

Police say Thomas told them he was inside his apartment when the victim knocked on the door.

According to WHPD, Thomas stated the victim asked him if he wanted to "drink and chill", but Thomas told the victim to get away from his home.

Officers say the two have had negative encounters in the past and Thomas had told the victim to stay away from him and his apartment.

At this point, according to WHDP, Thomas walked toward the victim while the victim was walking backward towards the street.

READ: Suspect arrested for stabbing driver multiple times after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge: Troopers

Police say that’s when Thomas pulled a gun from his pocket and fired at the victim, striking him six times. The victim ran from the area ending up at the Dollar General where officers located him.

Thomas told officers that he feared for his life because the victim "charged" at him, aggressively running in his direction.

Police say one witness in the area saw Thomas with his arm extended out pointing a gun, but didn't see who or what the gun was pointed towards. The witness, according to WHPD, then heard gunshots and ran inside their residence.

The victim was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health in critical condition.

READ: Police arrest attempted murder suspect caught on camera beating ex-girlfriend, good Samaritan in Haines City

"All Mr. Thomas needed to do was close the door and ignore the victim or at least call us to intervene," said Chief David Brannan. "Instead he decided to use a firearm taking matters into his own hands possibly endangering other citizens in the area."

Thomas has been charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.