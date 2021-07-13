Expand / Collapse search

With 614 tons of dead fish collected so far, 7 collection sites open in St. Pete

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11 hours ago
Red Tide
Fish kills continue in Tampa Bay waterways

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Dead fish continue to wash up along the Pinellas County coast amidst a red tide bloom in Tampa Bay.

As of Tuesday, 614 tons of dead fish had been collected by the county, including 477 tons in St. Petersburg.

Despite the cleanup effort, canals were still filled with dead fish. The small was making it difficult for some residents to even walk outside.

Beside the sight and smell of the fish, potential health effects of ride tide are a concern.

RELATED: What is Florida's red tide, and where does it come from?

Dead manta ray spotted among fish kill

The view from SkyFOX showed a large manta ray floating dead in Tampa Bay off the Bahama Shores area of southern Pinellas County.

Residents say they have never seen fish deaths this bad after years living in the area. The issue has gotten so out of control that some are doing their best to help resolve the problem.

St. Pete citizens who are collecting the dead fish can drop them off in dumpsters at seven sites:

  • Crisp Park Flora Wylie Park
  • Lassing Park
  • Demen’s Landing Park
  • Grande View Park
  • Bay Vista Park
  • Maximo Park

White lines in the water off St. Pete are thousands of dead fish.

LINK: To report a fish kill/red tide visit Seeclickfix.com/st-petersburg.