Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 8:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County
7
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Pinellas County
High Surf Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

With café open, hope once again flows -- along with the coffee

By Travis Anthony
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The important mission of the Portico Café

Photojournalist Travis Anthony reports

TAMPA, Fla. - When the pandemic caused everything to shut down earlier this year, that impact had a ripple effect on many businesses. One of those, the Portico Cafe, is only now just getting back to the business of helping restore the lives of the homeless.

"We want to changes lives," explained Mindi Vaughan, the operations manager at the cafe at the North Florida Avenue shop.

She knows a little about the mission of the cafe as it helped change her life. 

"This cafe gave me a sense of purpose," she said. "It renewed my self-confidence." 

Vaughan hadn't had a job in five years. She had been struggling with opioid addiction. The Portico Cafe took her on as a barista while she went through treatment at DACCO, but the curveball that COVID presented really created a challenge for the cafe.

They had to shut down like everyone else, but staying afloat was imperative to maintaining the lifeline to rehabilitation for their employees. 

"We are known for our coffee," said Vaughan. And that was the temporary solution. They began selling the coffee by the bag until they were able to re-open to the public.

"I know it seems really simple, just giving someone a job," Vaughan continued. "But to someone who was at the point of brokenness that I was; that job gave me a whole new life."

"We can't do that without community support."

LINKS:

To find out more about the Portico Cafe and their hours, please visit their website: https://theportico.org/cafe/

You can also support the Portico's mission through "Coffee Fuels Change" and get their coffee delivered right to your door: https://www.porticocafe.org/#ouLBDf
 