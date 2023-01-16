Woman, 2 kids injured after they 'darted' into path of SUV on Lakeland road, police say

article

Lakeland police are investigating a crash involving a woman and two children who were struck by an SUV, they said.

The crash occurred Sunday just before 9 p.m. near Socrum Loops Road and Fernery Road. Based on preliminary evidence, it appears that the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer was heading south on Socrum Loop Rd, approaching the intersection.

That's when the three pedestrians "darted into the roadway directly in the path of the SUV," according to a news release from the police department.

Officials said the driver tried to avoid the woman and children by braking, but was "unsuccessful and struck all three."

Both children were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital while the woman was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital. All had critical injuries, police said.

The driver had no injuries. Neither speed nor impairment appears to be a factor in this crash, investigators said.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.