Woman accused of DUI crashes head-on into motorcyclist, police say

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was driving under the influence with her child in the car when she hit a motorcyclist head-on and tried to flee.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Hannah Lynn Peters, 30, was driving northbound on 30th St. N. shortly before 4 a.m. when she drifted over the line marker and collided with a motorcyclist that was traveling southbound on 30th St. N.

Post-impact, police say Peters tried to flee the scene but her vehicle was boxed in at the parking lot of the CVS located at 2911 Fowler Ave. N. by officers who were nearby who were responding to the crash.

Police say Peters showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with serious bodily injury and child neglect.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The child was not injured in the crash.