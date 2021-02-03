Woman accused of murdering neighbor with machete pleads guilty after judge refuses to put case on hold 

It was a roller coaster hearing that could have caused whiplash for anyone following it. It began with a clash in the courtroom between murder defendant Sarah Martinez and her court-appointed public defender Jamie Kane.

Hillsborough Judge Samantha Ward, who at times appeared frustrated, took on one grievance after the next by Martinez:

Martinez: "Can I represent myself?"

Ward: "Yeah, you can represent yourself and we’re going to trial on Monday. Is that what you want to do?"

Martinez: "No your honor I need some time."

Ward: "Well, that request is denied."

Martinez told the judge she wanted to fire her attorney.

"He is rude to me and my family. He talks about my personal life not related to my case. I want to hire someone who’s going to take my case seriously," said Martinez.

Martinez is accused of the August 2018 murder of her elderly neighbor, Eddie Quezada, with his own machete and then ransacking his home.

Back then neighbors, like Maya Abadie, heard details of the horror he endured.

"We heard he got stabbed and cut it was a terrible scene," recalled Abadie.

Prosecutors say Martinez stole his victim’s credit cards and used them for Uber eats and Uber rides.

Now, she wants the judge to put it on hold so she can go find a new attorney.

"You know they’ve had years to do that quite frankly so, no I’m not continuing the case," fired back Ward.

After that didn't work either, suddenly Martinez had a change of heart.

She would plead guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder, armed robbery and burglary in exchange for a state offer of 40 years in prison.

Martinez never addressed the court or apologized to the victim’s family.

