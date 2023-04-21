Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Tampa assisted living facility

article

Deputies have arrested a woman they say shot her co-worker following an argument Thursday morning at an assisted living facility in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Johnson McGee, 46, of Temple Terrace, got into an altercation with a co-worker at The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, located at 1818 E. Fletcher Avenue, around 9:15 a.m.

The pair, who had worked together for less than two months, left the facility following the argument and continued their conversation in the parking lot, according to HCSO.

While outside, deputies say McGee pulled out a gun and shot her fellow employee in the arm.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I'm disheartened to learn of this unwarranted violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is not just a violation of the law; it's a violation of our most basic human values. My heart goes out to the victim, Bristol employees, and families with loved ones there."

McGee has been arrested on second-degree murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon discharge.