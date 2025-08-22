Woman accused of pouring acid on sleeping man at New Port Richey home, causing severe burns

The Brief New Port Richey Police say Chuanying He purposely poured acid onto a sleeping man at a home on Thursday. The suspect then barricaded the bedroom door before calling 911, according to investigators. Police say the victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.



A woman faces serious charges, including attempted murder, after New Port Richey Police say she intentionally poured acid onto a man while he was in bed.

What we know:

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers responded to the 4500 block of Slippery Rock Rd. around 5 p.m. Thursday after Chuanying He, 50, called 911.

Investigators say they found a man inside the home with severe chemical burns. First responders airlifted him to Tampa General Hospital, where police say he's in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect intentionally poured acid onto the victim as he slept, then barricaded the bedroom door before calling 911 to report the incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details on the connection between the suspect and the victim, only describing the attack as a domestic incident.

What's next:

The suspect faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.