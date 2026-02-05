Hillsborough deputies seize firearms and 3 pounds of marijuana: FDC
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections has announced the seizure of three pounds of marijuana and several firearms.
What we know:
The FDC announced the seizure through social media, stating they worked with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The Circuit 13 Searching Offenders to Ensure Compliance (SOTC) team collaborated with HCSO to take the drugs and firearms off the streets.
The FDC says the strong teamwork between teams allows them to keep our communities safe.
The Source: This article was made using information from the Florida Department of Correction's social media page.