Hillsborough deputies seize firearms and 3 pounds of marijuana: FDC

The Brief The Florida Department of Corrections announced a seizure of firearms and three pounds of marijuana. The SOTEC team worked alongside the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office. The FDC says they delivered results through targeted enforcement.



The Florida Department of Corrections has announced the seizure of three pounds of marijuana and several firearms.

What we know:

The FDC announced the seizure through social media, stating they worked with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The Circuit 13 Searching Offenders to Ensure Compliance (SOTC) team collaborated with HCSO to take the drugs and firearms off the streets.

The FDC says the strong teamwork between teams allows them to keep our communities safe.