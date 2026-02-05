NASCAR trucks to hit the track at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for first time

The Brief On Thursday, leaders of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Peterburg gave fans a taste of what’s to come for the upcoming INDY car races. Crews will begin working on the track Monday, February 9, for the weekend races of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Peterburg is set for February 27 – March 1 of this year.



On Thursday, leaders of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Peterburg gave fans a taste of what’s to come for the upcoming INDY car races.

What we know:

Crews will begin working on the track Monday, February 9, for the weekend races of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Kim Green and Kevin Savoree, organizers of the race, said they’ve loved bringing these kinds of races to St. Pete and are excited to bring a new race to the city.

READ: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested for killing teenage son while impaired by drugs and alcohol: CCSO

For the first time in St. Pete, NASCAR trucks will take to the tracks and compete.

The organizers also bragged about how quickly crews have been able to lay the tracks.

According to Savoree, 22 years ago, it took 75 days to lay tracks, compete in races and bring the tracks back up. Now, with new technology and organization, it only takes 25 days.

READ: St. Pete police chief answers questions about ICE enforcement, safety in community forum

Chris Steinocher, president and CEO of St. Pete’s Chamber of Commerce, said the races bring much-needed support to local businesses. It is not just tourism, but the crews and team members with INDYCAR that support the local businesses.

What they're saying:

"We do this because it’s fun. We do this because we have the postcard of paradise that everybody loves to see," Steinocher said. "But we do this because our community demands that we create the kind of jobs that these kinds of races do. These are big-money people; these people spend a lot of money to do the things they do. And they expect quality."

Other community members noted how INDYCAR has become a well-known staple for St. Pete, and how it makes a first impression on millions of viewers.

The backstory:

The 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix is an event held every spring season. Traditionally, St. Pete is the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening race, offering a festive atmosphere with the downtown location.

The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extends onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

What's next:

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Peterburg is set for February 27 – March 1 of this year.

The 2026 Firestone Grand Prix airs live on national FOX broadcast on March 1.