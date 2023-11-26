5-year-old girl dies after crash involving Auburndale police truck: Officials

article

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 5-year-old girl died on Saturday after the car she was riding in pulled in front of an Auburndale Police Department pickup truck that was responding to an emergency.

Deputies say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on US 92 (Magnolia Avenue) at the intersection of Havendale Boulevard.

A sergeant from Auburndale PD was on the way to help a deputy from the PCSO who was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect on US 92 at Old Winter Haven Road, according to authorities.

Officials say the APD sergeant was headed east on US 92 in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. A blue 2016 Kia sedan had been stopped for a red light on northbound Havendale Boulevard but according to witnesses, when the light changed to green for northbound lanes, traffic held for the approaching police truck that had lights and sirens on.

The driver of the Kia told PCSO detectives that she heard the sirens, but began to drive into the intersection because the vehicle next to her moved forward, according to deputies. Authorities say the Kia crossed into the path of the segeant's truck, and the two vehicles collided.

Police say the APD sergeant was not injured, but the driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a broken wrist. The 5-year-old who had been riding in the back seat, was taken to a local hospital, which is where she died, according to PCSO.

According to a Facebook post made by the 5-year-old's mother, the child passed away from head trauma.

Officials say both drivers were determined to have been wearing a seat belt, but authorities are still investigating the child's seat belt usage.

PCSO says no charged are anticipated, but the investigation is ongoing.