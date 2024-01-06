Woman arrested after hitting St. Petersburg police car, fleeing scene: Officials

article

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after hitting a police car and injuring an officer, according to the St. Peterburg Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. SPPD says an officer was conducting a traffic stop on I-375, west of 5th Avenue North entrance ramp. The emergency lights were activated on the police car, according to authorities.

As the officer got out of his vehicle, officials say a white Kia sedan hit the police car and the officer suffered minor injuries.

The police officer was taken to Bayfront Health and will be okay, according to SPPD. St. Peterburg police says no one else was injured.

The Kia did not stop at the scene and continued westbound, according to police.

Authorities eventually found the Kia and took the driver, Mackenzie Paige Deaton, into custody.

The police department says Deaton is charged with serious bodily injury hit-and-run, tampering with evidence, and citations including failure to follow the Move Over law.