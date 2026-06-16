Woman arrested for attacking elderly 7-Eleven clerk in Largo

The Brief A woman faces a felony battery charge after police say she violently attacked a 73-year-old 7-Eleven employee in Largo. Debora Barnes was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital with facial swelling and an elevated heart rate. Despite the alleged attack, the dedicated senior plans to return to her regular store shift on Wednesday.



A 73-year-old convenience store worker is recovering after police say a woman attacked her Tuesday afternoon at a Largo 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven attack

What we know:

The violent encounter unfolded at the 7-Eleven located near East Bay Drive and Missouri Avenue.

Employee Debora Barnes, who has worked at the location for four years, discovered a woman hiding inside the restroom drinking stolen alcohol. Barnes recognized the woman from a previous shoplifting incident in the parking lot.

When Barnes asked her to exit, the woman turned violent, repeatedly pushing and slapping the clerk. The attack knocked the 73-year-old's glasses off her face.

Largo police later arrested 56-year-old Kostantia Karapanagio and booked her into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Pictured: Kostantia Karapanagio. Courtesy: Largo Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Paramedics rushed Barnes by ambulance to Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Doctors treated her for facial swelling, minor cuts and an elevated heart rate that medical staff feared could trigger a heart attack.

‘Sad in my heart’

What they're saying:

"It makes me sad in my heart to think there's people out there like me, that don't get any kindness shown to them," Barnes said. "It's so sad, and I feel bad for all these people."

Even after the physical trauma, Barnes refused to hold hatred toward her attacker and called for more community support for people who are struggling.

"I would like to see a little more compassion," Barnes said. "I want people to have more opportunity and things that could help them."

What's next:

The senior refuses to let the violent encounter keep her away from her regular routine. Barnes plans to return to the counter for her scheduled 7-Eleven shift Wednesday morning.

Unanswered investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say how long Karapanagio had been inside the store bathroom before the confrontation. It also is unclear if anyone else was inside the convenience store to witness the attack or help the clerk before police arrived.