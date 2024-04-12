Woman arrested in deadly Pinellas Park hit-and-run that left man lying in ditch: Police

A woman was arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Pinellas Park over Easter weekend, according to officers.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Nicole Carlson, 26, is now facing one count of leaving the scene of a crash.

Authorities began their search for the suspect after 36-year-old Michael Vilaysack was found lying in a ditch on March 31 along 62nd Avenue North. According to Pinellas Park police, car debris was found near the victim and his injuries were consistent with a crash.

Vilaysack died at the scene, but investigators said he may have still been alive today had the driver stopped and called 911.

A few days after the crash, officers found the 2018-2022 gray Hyundai Accent believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. PPPD officials said it was found at a Pinellas Park apartment complex and had extensive damage.

Carlson was taken into custody Friday, nearly two weeks after the crash, following authorities' investigation. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.