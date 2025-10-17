Woman arrested in Memphis for hit-and-run that severely injured two teens in Hudson: FHP

The Brief A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Memphis for a hit-and-run that severely injured two teens in Hudson on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Kelsie Moorman of Memphis was identified as the driver of the Chevy pickup truck that hit the boys. The teens remain in the hospital with numerous broken bones and injuries to internal organs.



The woman responsible for a hit-and-run crash that severely injured two teens in Hudson on Sunday night has been arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

25-year-old Kelsie Moorman of Memphis was identified as the driver of the Chevy pickup truck that hit the boys as they rode to get snacks.

The teens remain in the hospital with numerous broken bones and injuries to internal organs, but right now, parents are hopeful that they will recover.

PREVIOUS: Teens critically injured in Hudson hit-and-run crash, troopers searching for driver

The backstory:

The crash happened near the intersection of US-19 and New York Ave. in Hudson.

Kaiden Paradise and Darius Maddox, 15 and 16 years old, who both go to Hudson High School, were on a bike when they were crossing the street.

The arrest was made after collaboration between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube