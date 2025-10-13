Teens critically injured in Hudson hit-and-run crash, troopers searching for driver

The Brief Two teens are in critical condition at St Joseph’s Children’s Hospital after they were hit by a truck while on their bike in Hudson. The family of Kaiden Paradise said troopers are looking for a white F-150 that hit the boys as they rode to get snacks last night. The other teen who was injured is Darius Maddox of Hudson.



Two teens are in critical condition at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital after they were hit by a truck while on their bike. Family said troopers are now looking for a white F-150 that hit the boys as they rode to get snacks Sunday evening.

The backstory:

The teens have numerous broken bones and injuries to internal organs, but right now, parents are hopeful that they will recover.

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson. Family said Kaiden Paradise and Darius Maddox, 15 and 16 years old who both go to Hudson High School, were on one bike when they were crossing the street.

That's when they were hit by a pickup truck that left the scene.

Paradise’s family said their son loves being outside with friends, fishing and spending time with family members.

What they're saying:

Family said at one point they were not optimistic the boys were going to survive, but that has now changed.

They are pleading with the driver to come forward.

"I think people panic," said Tonya Paradise, Kaiden's mother.

Troopers have not confirmed details of the crash, but the family said the boys were hit squarely by the truck.

"They just like to relax and have fun," said Tonya. "They’re active boys. They’re good kids. They’re really good kids."

They are hoping the story being out there will encourage those who might know who the driver is to give a tip to investigators.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol said they are still gathering information.