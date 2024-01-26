Woman attacked at Indian Rocks Beach; suspect with a criminal history arrested

The day after a Largo man was arrested for attacking and assaulting a 66-year-old woman at Indian Rocks Beach, the community and beachgoers were stunned by the incident.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Timothy James Graham, Jr., 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and exposure of sexual organs, among others.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the area of 10th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard at Indian Rocks Beach after receiving a call from a 66-year-old woman. The woman had been walking north on the beach from 4th Avenue when she saw Graham jogging on the beach near the dunes.

Video: Hulk Hogan’s son arrested for DUI as famed wrestler shows up to traffic stop: ‘You good Bubba?’

The woman then turned around and began to walk in the opposite direction along the waterline of the beach, passing Graham, according to detectives. The woman then saw Graham following behind her, exposing himself.

According to detectives, the woman called 911 as she attempted to flee the beach when she was tackled by Graham from behind, pinning her to the ground. He then took the woman's cellphone and tossed it into the sand, before continuing the attack.

"It was pretty shocking, honestly, especially in this area," said Dana Holzhauer, who was visiting Indian Rocks Beach Friday, adding the incident has made her think about her own safety. "You always want to be hyper aware, especially after the sun goes down. If you can, carry a light, a flashlight or something, maybe a whistle, something to alert [someone] if you're by yourself, especially for senior citizens. That's such a huge demographic here."

ALSO: Convicted drunk driver who killed Tampa bicyclist breaks down in court before sentencing

According to the sheriff's office, Graham has a lengthy criminal history with an arrest in November for exposure of sexual organs and a previous 21-year stint in the Florida Department of Corrections for attempted first-degreemurder and arson.

In 2000, Graham was accused of setting fire to a home in Largo that was occupied by six people. Investigators said he poured gasoline on the exterior of the home before setting it on fire. Two years later, he was tried, convicted and sentenced to 25 years in state prison. Graham was released in May 2023.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail Thursday. PCSO asks anyone who may believe they have been a victim of Graham's to contact Corporal Aaron Bereznay at 727-582-6200.