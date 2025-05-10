Woman charged with DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian, Tampa police say

The Brief A woman has been arrested after a fatal crash at the intersection of N Nebraska Ave. and E Robson St. early on Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Investigators say 23-year-old Armahnee Edwards hit and killed a pedestrian and showed signs of impairment. First responders say the male adult died at the scene.



A woman has been arrested after a fatal crash at the intersection of N Nebraska Ave. and E Robson St. early on Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators say 23-year-old Armahnee Edwards hit and killed a pedestrian and showed signs of impairment.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Edwards was heading north on Nebraska Ave. in her 2019 Hyundai Elantra when police say the victim entered the car's path.

First responders say the male adult died at the scene.

Charges

One felony count of driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked (death or serious bodily injury)

One misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

The crash is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

