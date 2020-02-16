Woman crashes into Hillsborough River inlet, suffers critical injuries

article

A woman suffered critical, but non-life threatening injuries after crashing into an inlet of the Hillsborough River near Ridgewood Ave. and Ross Ave. on Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said the driver turned too hard onto Ridgewood Ave. and ended up in the river.

The vehicle flipped over, but witnessed jumped into the water to flip it over and get the driver out of the car.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

