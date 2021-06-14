Woman dead, 3 others hurt after suspect drives into protesters in Uptown

One person was killed and three others were injured when someone drove a car into a group of protesters in Uptown, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department said around 11:39 p.m. Sunday they observed, on camera, a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Lake Street drove into a group protesting the law enforcement killing of Winston Smith, striking multiple people.

Reports from the scene say the group grabbed the suspect from the vehicle and struck them multiple times.

Additional police arrived, along with ambulances who took two victims to the hospital, one who was in very critical condition.

That victim, a woman, later died from her injuries.

Two additional victims sought medical attention from area hospitals overnight, according to police. All three victims injured in the incident have non-life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis police say one person is dead after someone drove a car into a group of protesters in Uptown

Police took the suspect into custody at the scene. They are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The motive for the incident is still under investigation, but police said drugs and alcohol may have played a factor.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.